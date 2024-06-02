China, UAE underscore readiness to trade defense and security experiences

1 min read

China and the United Arab Emirates have emphasized a readiness to exchange experiences on defense and security, with a view to upgrading capacities of military personnel and security institutions in both countries, China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.



China said both sides appreciated their defense, military and security cooperation and coordination, the increased visits between both militaries, as well as mutual participation in training, exhibitions and official activities.



This was announced in a joint declaration after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.



Chinese armed forces held the first air force drills with the UAE in China last August. China also signed a deal to export attack planes to the UAE last year.



On energy, both countries agreed to explore cooperation on crude oil reserves, to encourage and support Chinese and Emirati enterprises to strengthen coordination in renewable energy, oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, strategic oil storage, hydrogen and ammonia.



Both countries also have eyes set on exploring joint nuclear energy projects including constructing nuclear power stations and more research and development.



