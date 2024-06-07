Woman killed by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, says governor

1 min read

A woman was killed in Russia’s Belgorod region and her parents injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday via his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.



Gladkov said the Ukrainian drone had attacked a car the three were traveling in when it left a village.



There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on his assertion.

