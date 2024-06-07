Theme
A view shows the scene following the collapse of a section of a multi-story apartment block, as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Belgorod, Russia, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows the scene following the collapse of a section of a multi-story apartment block, as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Belgorod, Russia, on May 12, 2024. (Reuters)

Woman killed by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, says governor

Reuters
1 min read

A woman was killed in Russia’s Belgorod region and her parents injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday via his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Gladkov said the Ukrainian drone had attacked a car the three were traveling in when it left a village.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on his assertion.

