Iraq has enough strategic wheat reserves for 6 months: Report

Iraq’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for six months, its state news agency quoted Minister of Commerce Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy as saying on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The minister expects to secure reserves for a full 12 months by the end of the procurement year, which runs from mid-April, the news agency said.
Iraq’s state grain buyer announced on Tuesday it had procured more than one million tons of local wheat sourced from farmers in 13 of Iraq’s provinces, according to state TV Al Iraqiya.
Read more:
Egypt wheat reserves sufficient for five months, says supply minister
No ‘encouraging’ prospects for extending Black Sea grain deal: Russia’s RIA
EU states in the east call on the bloc to extend Ukrainian food import ban
-
Egypt wheat reserves sufficient for five months, says Supply ministerEgypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for five months of consumption, the supply minister said on Sunday. Supply Minister ... Economy
-
No ‘encouraging’ prospects for extending Black Sea grain deal: Russia’s RIAThere are no encouraging prospects for extending the Black Sea grain export initiative at the moment, a source familiar with the negotiations told the ... World News
-
EU states in the east call on the bloc to extend Ukrainian food import banThe agriculture ministers of five states in the east of the European Union called on the bloc to modify and extend regulations restricting the import ... World News