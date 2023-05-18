Iraq has enough strategic wheat reserves for 6 months: Report

Iraq’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for six months, its state news agency quoted Minister of Commerce Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy as saying on Thursday.

The minister expects to secure reserves for a full 12 months by the end of the procurement year, which runs from mid-April, the news agency said.

Iraq’s state grain buyer announced on Tuesday it had procured more than one million tons of local wheat sourced from farmers in 13 of Iraq’s provinces, according to state TV Al Iraqiya.

