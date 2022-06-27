Dubai’s TECOM Group raises over $462 million for its IPO

Dubai business park operator TECOM Group said on Monday it raised $462.87 million (AED 1.7 billion) from investors for its initial public offering.



The company, which is owned by the investment vehicle of Dubai’s ruler, announced its plan on June 8 to sell a 12.5 percent stake by offering 625 million ordinary shares in its public offering.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



TECOM set the final price for its offering at $0.73 (AED 2.67) a share, it said in a statement. The shares are expected to list on or around July 5.



“As a result of the extremely strong demand, the final offer price was set at the top of the price range and the company has raised 1.7 billion dirhams through the IPO,” the company said.

Advertisement

Read more:

Dubai’s $455 million TECOM IPO heavily oversubscribed: Report

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim sells $500 million in perpetual green bonds for refinancing

Dubai’s Emaar says aware of reports CEO detained in India