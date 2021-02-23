.
Bitcoin falls as much as six percent as it pulls back from record high

A bitcoin (virtual currency) coin placed on Dollar banknotes is seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Singapore

Cryptocurrency bitcoin dropped as much as six percent in Asia trade on Tuesday and was trading around $52,000 as it pulls back from record highs following a long and sharp rally.

Bitcoin hit a low of $50,848 in the session following a wild ride on Monday where it traded in a $10,000 range. It’s up nearly 90 percent from the year’s low of $27,734.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, also dropped more than five percent and last bought $1,707, down almost 17 percent from last week’s record peak.

