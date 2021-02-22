.
Bitcoin slides 6 percent to below $55,000

A bitcoin (virtual currency) coin placed on Dollar banknotes is seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, London

Bitcoin fell more than 6 percent on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite.

The most popular cryptocurrency surged over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Friday.

Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7 percent to $1,798. Bitcoin was trading at $54,000 as of 1011 GMT.

