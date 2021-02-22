Bitcoin slides 6 percent to below $55,000

Bitcoin fell more than 6 percent on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The most popular cryptocurrency surged over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Friday.

Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7 percent to $1,798. Bitcoin was trading at $54,000 as of 1011 GMT.

Read more:

Elon Musk says Bitcoin prices ‘seem high’ after record week

Bitcoin steams to new record and nears $1 trillion market cap

Bitcoin’s record price unsustainable unless price swings cool down, says JPMorgan