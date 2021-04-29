.
Qatar posts small $55 mln surplus in first quarter as oil prices lift revenues

General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Qatar posted a 200 million riyals ($55 million) surplus in the first quarter this year, helped by a recovery in oil prices, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

The Gulf state, the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, saw total revenue of 45.2 billion riyals in the first three months of the year against 45 billion riyals in expenditure, the ministry said in a statement.

The economy shrank 3.7 percent last year due to the coronavirus crisis and weak oil demand, it said, but it expects real gross domestic product to grow 2.2 percent this year.

Read more: Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale: Sources

