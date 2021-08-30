.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

GCC-India talks on Free Trade Agreement progressing fast, says Indian Minister

  • Font
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal of India, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2018. (Reuters)
File photo of Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister for Commerce, Industry and Consumer Affairs. (Reuters)

GCC-India talks on Free Trade Agreement progressing fast, says Indian Minister

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

India’s discussions for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC are “progressing fast,” the Minister for Commerce, Industry and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal, said on Sunday, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Goyal specifically cited the UAE as among the countries with which his Ministry is engaged in talks towards reaching an FTA, while addressing a large cross-section of India’s business through the platform of the Jain International Trade Organization.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Outside the GCC, India is conducting FTA-related talks with the United Kingdom, Australia, and the European Union.

The pace of discussions have now gathered speed, the minister said.

According to Goyal, traders and exporters are the “twin pistons powering the economic growth engine of India. We firmly believe in the capabilities of the business community as well as of start-ups.”

The FTAs will enable India to become a global “trading hub,” Goyal hoped.

Read more: GCC-Indian businessmen urged to tap investment opportunities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More