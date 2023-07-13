Remote work to wipe out $800 bln from office values in big cities, McKinsey says
Remote work risks wiping $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities, highlighting the potential losses that landlords are facing from post-pandemic changes in employment trends.
COVID-19’s push toward hybrid work has driven the need for office space down with vacancy rates rising, McKinsey Global Institute said on Thursday in a report that modeled the impact on valuations by 2030 in nine cities globally.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The estimate for $800 billion in valuation losses represents a 26 percent decline compared to levels in 2019, with the blow at risk of deepening to as much as 42 percent, the consultancy firm said.
“The impact on value could be even greater if rising interest rates compound it,” McKinsey said. The bearing “could increase if troubled financial institutions decide to more quickly reduce the price of property they finance or own.”
McKinsey’s model is offering a window on how property owners and lenders are grappling with the changes in where people work in the wake of the pandemic. The shift is also affecting the value of retail and residential real estate as people’s new habits influence where they shop and live.
In a moderate scenario, demand for office space will be 13 percent lower by the end of the decade, McKinsey said. Attendance still is 30 percent lower than what it was before the pandemic and only 37 percent of people are back at the office every day.
Foot traffic near stores in metropolitan areas remains 10 percent to 20 percent below pre-pandemic levels, McKinsey said.
Lower office attendance has driven down asking rents in real terms. US cities have generally seen sharper drops, with San Francisco and New York City showing declines of 28 percent and 18 percent respectively, while European centers such as Paris, London, and Munich have been more resilient.
The trend is set to continue with more employers downsizing space to reduce costs as soon as long-term leases come to an end.
“Some tenants have chosen not to wait for their renewal dates and instead have bought their way out of long-term contracts,” McKinsey said.
Developers can adapt to the declining demand for office and retail space through the creation of hybrid buildings whose design and infrastructure could be modified to serve different uses, McKinsey says.
Such designs “would protect owners from shifts in preferences that are impossible to predict now,” the report said. Also, “because tenants will now be moving in and out more frequently, buildings might become more valuable if they grow more adaptable.”
Read more:
Work from home endures, defying pushback from corporate bosses
Hybrid-work environments are getting a little better for women
Work-from-home trend in UK may have peaked, LinkedIn survey finds
-
Work from home endures, defying pushback from corporate bossesThe shift to remote work is gaining momentum in some of America’s largest metro areas, despite increasing pressure from corporate chiefs for employees ... Features
-
Work-from-home trend in UK may have peaked, LinkedIn survey findsRemote working may have peaked in the UK as a loosening labor market hands power back to employers, according to research by LinkedIn.In September, 12 ... Economy
-
Google employees choosing to permanently work from home could get pay cutsGoogle employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with ... World News
-
UK financial sector urges caution over any ‘work from home’ legislationHow people divide their working hours between home and office should develop naturally over time and not be forced into law, senior financial services ... Coronavirus
-
Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroadDubai is now offering individuals and families interested in living in the UAE the opportunity to do so, while remaining employed abroad.The new Dubai ... Travel and Tourism