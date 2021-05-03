EWEC predicts 50 percent drop in Abu Dhabi energy CO2 emissions by 2025

The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) is predicting a 50 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from water and electricity production in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates by 2025.

The company has invested in cleaner technologies such as reverse osmosis, which improves the efficiency of water desalination.

EWEC runs a plethora of green energy facilities in the emirate including Noor Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s largest solar panel farms.

Renewable energy is making huge strides in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The UAE is a leader in the region with developments including the 2GW Al Dhafra solar plant in Abu Dhabi that is slated to power 160,000 homes and the 1.5GW PV3 project also in the capital.

Dubai is also constructing the 5G Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (MBR) solar facility that is poised to be the largest single-site solar farm in the world.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced in April that agreements had been made for seven new solar plants in the Kingdom producing a combined total of 3.6GW of energy.

Solar and wind power projects with a total capacity of 83GW are due to be built in the MENA region in the next 20 years, according to research by Informa Markets.

Solar power projects worth more than $15 billion are expected to become operational by 2026.

EWEC’s forecast about reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025 is based on estimated demand for electricity and water in Abu Dhabi between 2021 and 2027.

The company says it is focusing on improving sustainability and recommending green planning decisions to be made in the coming year.

Othman Al Ali, chief executive officer of EWEC, said in a statement: “At the core of EWEC’s business is sustainable, efficient water and electricity production as we continue to ensure supply security.”

He also said that the company’s focus on reverse osmosis technology will enable it to improve sustainability, and added: “Combined with the addition of nuclear power to the grid, we can significantly reduce carbon emissions and make the UAE a beacon for sustainable, utility scale water and energy production.”

Bruce Smith, forecasting and planning director at EWEC, said: “We are committed to supporting the government’s UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and UAE Energy Strategy 2050 to help it achieve its goals to reduce the energy sector’s carbon footprint.”

