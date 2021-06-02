UAE’s Masdar wins Uzbek Sherabad solar power plant tender ahead of four other bids

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, also known as Masdar, has won the tender to build a 457 megawatt photovoltaic solar power plant in the Sherabad district of Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya province, the Central Asian nation’s energy ministry said on Wednesday.



Masdar made the lowest bid of $0.018045/kWh on the Sherabad solar tender, placing it well ahead of four other competitors.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The project is part of a wider program to construct solar plants with total capacity of 1 gigawatt, backed by the Asian Development Bank.

Advertisement

Read more:

Saudi energy prowess here to stay as Kingdom turns attention to solar

UAE’s Masdar to start construction on solar project in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

Offshore wind fastest growing renewable market by capacity: Expert