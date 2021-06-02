.
UAE’s Masdar wins Uzbek Sherabad solar power plant tender ahead of four other bids

Regional countries undertaking massive renewable energy projects. UAE has emerged as a pioneer in this sector with the Masdar initiative. (AFP)
Reuters, Tashkent

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, also known as Masdar, has won the tender to build a 457 megawatt photovoltaic solar power plant in the Sherabad district of Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya province, the Central Asian nation’s energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Masdar made the lowest bid of $0.018045/kWh on the Sherabad solar tender, placing it well ahead of four other competitors.

The project is part of a wider program to construct solar plants with total capacity of 1 gigawatt, backed by the Asian Development Bank.

