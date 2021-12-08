.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oil prices dip below $75 as investors assess Omicron’s impact on global economy

  • Font
Steam is emitted from an oil refinery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (File photo: Reuters)
Steam is emitted from an oil refinery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices dip below $75 as investors assess Omicron’s impact on global economy

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices fell below $75 a barrel on Wednesday, taking a breather after strong gains this week, as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were down 83 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $74.61 a barrel at 1113 GMT, after settling 3.2 percent higher on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.07 a barrel, down 98 cents or 1.4 percent, having gained 3.7 percent in the previous session.

After falling by more than 16 percent since Nov. 25 to around $69 a barrel, Brent crude prices have rebounded by over 8 percent since Dec.1 on signs Omicron has had only a limited impact on oil demand.

“Around two thirds of the previous price slide (has) been corrected, a downswing that had been brought about by demand concerns sparked by the new Omicron variant. These now appear to be exaggerated,” Commerzbank said in a note.

“There has been no noticeable slowing effect on oil demand as yet. Even aviation, the sector that should have been hit first, has seen only a marginal decrease in seating capacity.”

But reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to tighten COVID restrictions, including advice to work from home, revived fears of a slow down in activity.

The market was also focused on rising geopolitical tensions as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program were set to resume this week as Western officials voiced dismay at sweeping Iranian demands.

An easing of US sanctions is expected to lead to higher exports of Iranian oil, which could add downward pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, tensions between Western powers and Russia over Ukraine also remained high after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose “strong economic and other measures” on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.

Oil markets reacted little to US weekly inventory data.

US crude stocks fell last week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast US crude inventory data would show a second straight weekly decline.

Read more: Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalizations set to rise: WHO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Dubai Financial Market to shift to Monday to Friday week Dubai Financial Market to shift to Monday to Friday week
Top Content
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More