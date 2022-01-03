.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general

  • Font
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)

OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general

AFP

Published: Updated:

Top oil producing countries on Monday picked Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais as the next secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Al-Ghais, who was Kuwait's OPEC governor from 2017 to June 2021, serves as a deputy managing director of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

“The conference decided by acclamation to appoint Mr Haitham al-Ghais of Kuwait as secretary general of the Organization, with effect from 1 August 2022, for a period of three years,” the OPEC statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He will replace Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, who took over the helm of the organisation in 2016 and led it for two terms.

It was during Barkindo's tenure that the grouping drastically slashed oil output in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets.

Since last year, they have been gradually opening the tabs again and prices have bounced back.

The Vienna-based organisation comprises 13 members led by Saudi Arabia, which together with their 10 allies, including Russia, fixes output to control prices.

Read more:

Kuwait’s candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job: Reuters

OPEC raises 2022 oil demand forecast, says omicron variant impact to be mild

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Sudan PM’s decision to resign throws country further into the abyss Sudan PM’s decision to resign throws country further into the abyss
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Top Content
Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19 Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19
Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report
Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More