.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait’s candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job: Reuters

  • Font
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait’s candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job: Reuters

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait's candidate to lead the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has widespread support from the group, with current secretary general Mohammad Barkindo not expected to seek re-election, two sources told Reuters.

Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, is the only candidate for the role of secretary general, the two sources added.

OPEC is expected to elect a new secretary general at its meeting on Jan. 4, a third source said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nigerian Barkindo, who is due to step down at the end of next July, took OPEC's top job in mid-2016 and was granted a second three-year term in 2019.

Barkindo has steered OPEC through a period of extreme turbulence, in which prices have crashed several times, including to below zero in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also helped to clinch a deal with non-OPEC producers such as Russia to reduce global oil output to balance the market since 2016.

The new secretary general will have to balance OPEC revenue needs against pressures from the US to pump more oil to help to meet demand as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are some of the closest US allies in the Middle East

Al-Ghais stepped down as Kuwait's OPEC governor in June this year and was appointed deputy managing director of international marketing at state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Read more:

OPEC raises 2022 oil demand forecast, says omicron variant impact to be mild

OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, says Barkindo

OPEC+ to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps COVID-19 scare

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
Top Content
UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases
Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine? Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?
COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says
Abu Dhabi reimplements distance learning amid COVID-19 surge Abu Dhabi reimplements distance learning amid COVID-19 surge
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More