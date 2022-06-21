UAE joins global partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the economy

The UAE has joined the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), according to an announcement on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, thereby becoming the first country in the Middle East to be part the international initiative.



The agreement was signed remotely by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, and Noe van Holst, President of IPHE, reported WAM (Emirates News Agency).



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

IPHE is an is an international governmental partnership aimed at facilitating and accelerating the transition to clean and efficient energy and mobility systems using hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across applications and sectors.

Advertisement

The partnership will enable access to a global hydrogen knowledge database and encourage cooperation with related initiatives and concerned entities.

Al Olama, in his speech, highlighted the UAE’s keenness to ensure the IPHE’s success and contribute to the sector’s local, regional, and international development. Joining the global initiative will support the country’s long-term policies related to energy and hydrogen and attract foreign investments.

“The UAE is aware that the transition to clean energy, especially hydrogen, which is considered the future of global energy systems and the wider economy, will help meet future energy requirements, mitigate the risks posed by climate change, improve the efficiency of energy systems, and protect natural resources and the environment,” Al Olama said.



“We are working hard to upgrade the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, to drive our aim to become among the leading countries in the field of hydrogen energy. We have recently launched the Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, which is a comprehensive national blueprint to support domestic, low-carbon industries, contribute to the country’s net-zero ambition and establish the country as a competitive exporter of hydrogen,” he added.



Joining the IPHE will also support the national role of the energy sector and boost the country's stature as a leading contributor to the development of international agreements, policies and activities related to hydrogen and fuel cell technologies and infrastructure, Olama said.

Noe van Holst welcomed the UAE’s accession to the IPHE as the first country in the Middle East to join the international initiative, praising its global stature in the energy sector, particularly in the field of low-carbon hydrogen.



“We look forward to working together to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a trusted source of energy worldwide,” he said.

Read more: Ukraine war’s impact accelerated demand for green hydrogen in MENA: H2 Industries