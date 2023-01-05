Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia, Europe as demand slows, COVID-19 cases surge
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for its main market of Asia and for Europe, signaling that demand remains sluggish as economies slow and COVID-19 cases in China surge.
Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping another 7.5 percent this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have weakened energy consumption among businesses in the US, Europe, and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
State-controlled Saudi Aramco reduced prices for all types of crude that will be shipped to Asia in February. The company’s flagship Arab Light grade was lowered to $1.80 a barrel above the regional benchmark, $1.45 less than the price for this month. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2021.
The cut was roughly in line with a Bloomberg survey of traders and refiners.
Aramco also reduced prices for shipments to north west Europe and the Mediterranean region. It kept costs for US customers unchanged.
Saudi Arabia sells about 60 percent of its crude exports to Asia under long-term contracts, pricing for which is reviewed each month. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the biggest buyers. Its moves tend to be closely followed by other Gulf producers such as Iraq and Kuwait.
China reopening
Many oil traders expect prices to rebound in the second quarter as China’s COVID-19 outbreak eases and, potentially, Russian supplies drop due to sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine.
Last month OPEC+, a producers’ cartel led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to keep crude output steady after lowering it by 2 million barrels a day in October. The group is scheduled to meet next in June, thought it could convene sooner if prices continue to drop.
Read more: ADNOC plans $15 bln green push over the rest of the decade, as UAE hosts COP28
-
Mukesh Ambani driving $75 bln green energy bet as children helm other Reliance unitsMukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., will be focusing his attention on the Indian conglomerate’s pivot to green energy ... Economy
-
Norway and Germany sign joint declarations to cooperate on green energy, industryNorway and Germany on Thursday signed joint declarations to increase the production of renewable energy and develop green industry, as the NATO allies ... World News
-
ADNOC plans $15 bln green push over the rest of the decade, as UAE hosts COP28The United Arab Emirates is earmarking $15 billion for energy-transition projects over the rest of the decade as the Middle Eastern oil producer seeks ... Energy
-
Biden flags concern on China’s COVID response as WHO doubts death tollUS President Joe Biden raised concern about China’s handling of its COVID-19 outbreak hours after the World Health Organization said it was ... Coronavirus
-
Oil’s new year slump deepens below $75 as China concerns growOil’s rough start to the year worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by China’s near-term struggles with COVID-19, ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia lowers January Arab Light crude official prices to Asia: AramcoSaudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the ... Energy
-
Aramco and TotalEnergies to build $11 bln petrochemical complex in Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and TotalEnergies will join forces to build a new petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia, the French energy group ... Saudi Arabia