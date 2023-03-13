UAE’s Adnoc Gas shares jump 25 percent after IPO raised
Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s main energy company, surged in its trading debut after raising $2.5 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.
The deal starts what’s likely to be a flurry of listings out of the Gulf, following on from last year’s strong showing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Shares of Adnoc Gas rose as much as 25 percent to 2.97 dirhams in early trading in the emirate. The stock priced at 2.37 dirhams per share, roughly the middle of the marketed IPO range, even though investors placed almost $125 billion of orders.
State-owned Adnoc sold a 5 percent stake in the company, which made record earnings in the year through October as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and sent natural gas prices surging. Cornerstone investors including Abu Dhabi state-linked firms subscribed to $850 million worth of shares ahead of the final pricing announcement.
The deal is a sign of continued feverish appetite for IPOs from the Gulf as governments try to fund a transition away from fossil fuels and bring more international investors into their markets.
The initial public offering is the biggest-ever in Abu Dhabi, surpassing chemicals firm Borouge’s $2 billion deal in mid-2022. In addition to Borouge, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has sold stakes in two units last year — Adnoc Drilling and fertilizer firm Fertiglobe, and is potentially working on a listing of its shipping unit, Bloomberg reported in November.
Abu Dhabi leads
Abu Dhabi is likely to be at the forefront of the Middle East’s IPO market this year. At least eight companies are expected to list in the emirate, a senior government official told Bloomberg this month.
Potential deals span industries from technology to media and asset management. G42, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company, is considering at least six IPOs, while Investcorp Holdings is weighing an offering of its investment vehicle in the emirate in the first listing of its kind in the region, Bloomberg reported.
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Holdings Plc led Adnoc Gas’s IPO.
Read more:
UAE’s ADNOC Gas sets share price as part of new IPO
Abu Dhabi shakes up wealth funds with top royals chairing
Italy’s Eni signs cooperation accord with UAE’s ADNOC
-
Italy’s Eni signs cooperation accord with UAE’s ADNOCItalian energy company Eni has signed an accord with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) for cooperating in promoting the energy transition as Prime ... Energy
-
UAE’s ADNOC Gas sets share price as part of new IPOThe United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ADNOC Gas on Thursday announced its price range for the four percent of its shares in the company that it plans to ... Gulf
-
Gulf IPO rush resumes as UAE oil giant ADNOC plans largest deal of 2023The United Arab Emirates’ national oil company plans to raise $2 billion or more by listing its natural gas business in what could the largest initial ... Energy