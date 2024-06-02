Energy expert on OPEC+, Chinese demand growth, US elections and energy policies

1 min read

The Head of Fundamentals at Energy Aspects sits down for a broad ranging interview with Al Arabiya Business.

Samer Mosis, former Director of Energy Markets at the US National Security Council, joins Al Arabiya’s Naser ElTibi to discuss, in addition to several other topics, the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, outlook for oil market balances moving into summer, Chinese demand growth, how the US presidential elections will affect energy policies domestically and internationally.

