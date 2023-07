Fajr Capital in talks for majority stake in Aster’s Gulf business: Report

Private equity firm Fajr Capital is in exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in Aster DM Healthcare’s Gulf business, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Aster, based in the United Arab Emirates and listed in Mumbai, began a sales process at the end of last year to demerge the Gulf business, which it had perceived as being undervalued by analysts and investors.

Dubai-based Fajr is in the final stages of due diligence and could close the deal soon, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public. Fajr has also put together a consortium of other investors, the people said.

Aster did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Fajr declined to comment.

Aster runs 32 hospitals, 127 clinics and 521 pharmacies in India and the United Arab Emirates. The company is separately in talks to sell a 30 percent stake in its Indian business for about $300 million, Reuters reported in May.

Aster’s revenue grew 16 percent to $1.46 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, while its net profit stood at $51.36 million.

Its shares are up 38.4 percent this year, trading at just under 320 rupees ($3.90).

