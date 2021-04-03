.
Abu Dhabi ranks 11th in Global Technology Index, fifth in cybersecurity

A view of Abu dhabi's Emirates Palace. (File photo: WAM)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that it has been ranked 11th in the Global Technology Index, based on the World Digital Competitiveness Yearbook 2020, released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), state news agency WAM reported.

The World Digital Competitiveness Yearbook measures competitiveness in several areas, highlighting competitiveness rates that span across a variety of global indices.

The UAE’s capital also ranked fifth in Cybersecurity, Public-Private Partnerships, and Technology Regulatory Framework indices. In addition to this, the emirate ranked sixth globally in the Digital/Technological Skills index, eighth in the Technological Frame Index and nineth in the use of Big Data and Analytics index.

Chairman of the city’s Department of Government Support (DGS) Ali Rashid al-Ketbi stated that he was very pleased with the outcome and proud of the significant progress that was made, adding that the results will serve as an incentive to move forward in the city’s digital transformation journey to explore new opportunities in tech and to enhance public-private partnerships in the sector.

Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) Mohamed Abdelhameed al-Askar said, “We are pleased with the results achieved by the Abu Dhabi Emirate in the Global Technology Index, as they positively reflect the digital transformation efforts and confirm the emirate’s leading position in global competitiveness indices.”

