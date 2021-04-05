.
US Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

A Google Cloud logo outside of the Google Cloud computing unit’s headquarters at the Moffett Place office complex in Sunnyvale, California, US. (Reuters)
A Google Cloud logo outside of the Google Cloud computing unit's headquarters at the Moffett Place office complex in Sunnyvale, California, US. (Reuters)

Reuters

The US Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc’s Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp’s software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world’s smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court’s ruling that found Google’s inclusion of Oracle’s software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under US copyright law.

