US Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

The US Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc’s Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp’s software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world’s smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court’s ruling that found Google’s inclusion of Oracle’s software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under US copyright law.

Read more:

Google to invest $7 bln in offices, data centers across US this year

Facebook, Google unveil Asia-Pacific undersea data cable plans

Google Maps app to start directing drivers to ‘eco-friendly’ routes this year