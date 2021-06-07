.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi agritech startup Red Sea Farms raises $10 mln to fund expansion

Investor group in Red Sea Farms includes Aramco entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed, the Future Investment Initiative Institute and KAUST from Saudi Arabia, and Global Ventures of the UAE. (File photo)
Investor group in Red Sea Farms includes Aramco entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed, the Future Investment Initiative Institute and KAUST from Saudi Arabia, and Global Ventures of the UAE. (File photo)
Venture capital

Saudi agritech startup Red Sea Farms raises $10 mln to fund expansion

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabian agriculture technology startup Red Sea Farms on Monday said it had raised $10 million which it would use to develop commercial scale farming facilities and expand into neighboring United Arab Emirates.


Red Sea Farms, established in 2018, grows tomatoes in an environment-controlled, enclosed farm that primarily uses saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops. Fresh water is sparsely available in the predominantly desert Gulf region where arable land is also scarce.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Red Sea Farms aims to have between four to eight farming sites across six hectares in central and western Saudi Arabia and in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s largest emirate, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Ryan Lefers told Reuters.

“We are looking to also (grow) snack peppers, snack cucumbers as part of this round to really keep that focus around fresh (and) healthy,” he said.

The company plans to sell produce in UAE supermarkets. Its tomatoes are already available in Saudi supermarkets.

Red Sea Farms has trialed its technology using a pilot saltwater greenhouse in Saudi Arabia’s west at the King Abdullah University for Science & Technology.

Investors included Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed, the Future Investment Initiative Institute, the King Abdullah University for Science & Technology and Dubai-based venture capital firm Global Ventures, Red Sea Farms said.

To date, Red Sea Farms has raised $11.9 million.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi invests in poultry, fish farms for food security

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security

UAE’s high-tech urban, vertical farms shore up food security during coronavirus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More