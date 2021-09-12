.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai’s Emaar hires Emirates NBD for sale of e-commerce business Namshi: Sources

  • Font
Emirates NBD. (Reuters)
Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has been picked to advise Emaar on the transaction, two sources familiar with the matter said. (File photo: Reuters)

Dubai’s Emaar hires Emirates NBD for sale of e-commerce business Namshi: Sources

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai’s Emaar has picked Emirates NBD to advise it on the sale of fashion e-commerce business Namshi, sources said.

Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Dubai’s biggest developer, Emaar Properties, bought a 51 percent stake in Namshi from Global Fashion Group for $151 million in 2017 and the remaining 49 percent in 2019 for about $130 million.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Emaar is now weighing options to sell the business either through an outright sale or through a listing abroad via a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), sources told Reuters last month.

Coronavirus: Dubai protects e-commerce supply chain like Amazon, Noon from lockdown Economy Coronavirus: Dubai protects e-commerce supply chain like Amazon, Noon from lockdown

Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has been picked to advise Emaar on the transaction, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Emirates NBD and Emaar declined to comment.

An outright sale of Namshi may generate $600 million to $700 million in proceeds, while a listing through a SPAC could be more lucrative, a source told Reuters last month.

A SPAC raises money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly than via a traditional initial public offering.

Read more:

Dubai buy now, pay later app Tabby raises $50m in series B funding round

Dubai’s Emaar Properties reports drop in Q2 profit, H1 property sales hit record

S&P raises Dubai’s Emaar Properties outlook to stable

Dubai real estate major Emaar hires banks for dollar sukuk sale, say sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Top Content
Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30 Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More