Amid rise in authoritarianism, US joins with 55 countries to promote free internet
Amid a rise in authoritarian governments such as Russia cracking down on access to digital information, the United States on Thursday will join with more than 50 countries in launching an initiative to protect an open, safe internet.
Labeled the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI), the White House said the aim is to reclaim “the immense promise” of the internet, pushing back against “rising digital authoritarianism” to ensure it reinforces democracy, protects privacy and promotes a free global economy.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
That goal is threatened by more cases of governments repressing free speech and access to news, spreading misinformation or throttling the internet altogether, the declaration says.
Pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a senior administration official said in recent months Moscow “has aggressively promoted disinformation at home and abroad, censored internet news sources, blocked or shut down legitimate sites” and attacked internet access in Ukraine.
“Russia, however, is hardly alone,” the official said, citing China as well.
More than 55 countries have joined the effort, including advanced nations like Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, along with others like Argentina, Cyprus, Kenya, Montenegro and Slovenia, as well as Ukraine.
While not legally binding, the declaration establishes “fundamental principles” and “commits governments to promoting an open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet for the world,” another senior administration official said.
The effort aims to combat the splintering of the internet, but will “respect regulatory autonomy” of each country, the official said.
The declaration also points to the need ensure affordable access for underserved groups.
Read more: Iranian activist disappears after criticizing proposed internet bill
-
Excessive internet usage leads to high stress, adverse mental health in teens: StudyOur dependence on the internet for everyday things is increasing, and so are the negative consequences, according to research.A new study conducted by ... Healthy Living
-
Facebook’s Meta opens new headquarter in Dubai Internet CityTech giant Meta has announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Media Office ... Technology
-
Saudi Arabia’s PIF, telecom giant STC form company focused on Internet of ThingsThe Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Telecom giant STC said on Friday they had signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company ... Technology
-
Iranian activist disappears after criticizing proposed internet billAn Iranian activist went missing after criticizing a proposed bill by hard-liners to implement highly restrictive internet policies, his family said ... Middle East
-
Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance: NetBlocksInternet connectivity in Ukraine has been badly affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where ... World News
-
Lebanon faces internet service interruption amid fuel crisisInternet services were disrupted in Lebanon on Sunday because of diesel shortages, according to the state provider, adding another essential service ... Middle East
-
Sudan cuts mobile internet ahead of anti-coup ralliesSudanese security forces deployed in large numbers Sunday, setting up road blocks in the capital Khartoum amid calls for pro-democracy rallies in ... World News
-
EU to cut VAT to pave way for cheaper internet, bicycles, solar panelsEuropean Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to change EU rules so that they can cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services linked to ... Economy