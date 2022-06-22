SABIC launches program to develop EV technology

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has launched a new program intended to help develop electric vehicle technology, with a focus on battery performance.

The Bluehero program, which began on Tuesday, will involve a global team of engineers and researchers who will work to overcome limitations in electric vehicle battery technology, the company said in a press statement.

SABIC will use its technologically advanced thermoplastics to improve battery performance.

The materials offer advantages over the metals conventionally used in electric vehicles by reducing overall weight.

Bluehero also leverages the company’s knowledge of large part molding, compression molding, advanced injection molding, and polymer flame interaction.

SABIC said it anticipates expanding the Bluehero program to help develop energy storage, charging infrastructure, and other related sectors.

“With our strategic Bluehero initiative, we have vigorously committed to invest in, develop and deliver material solutions that can support the transition to electric power, drive down emissions and help address climate change,” said Abdulrahman al-Fageeh, SABIC’s Executive Vice President for Petrochemicals.

“Our decision to initially focus on automotive reflects the urgency of making progress in that space and the strengths we already have with established materials and capabilities that can allow us to support the shift to electric vehicles and contribute to a low carbon future.”

