Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 bln in Kingdom, says IT Minister
Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by US giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the Kingdom, a government minister said on Monday.
Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The investments... will enhance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa,” Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.
Alswaha did not give details on the timeframe. Oracle told Reuters the investment will be made over several years.
The minister said China’s Huawei will also invest $400 million in cloud infrastructure for its services in Saudi Arabia and another cloud region in partnership with oil giant Aramco.
An additional $4.5 billion was invested in global and local assets across multiple sectors at the forum, Alswaha added.
Tonomus, a subsidiary of the $500 billion signature NEOM project, said last year it invested $1 billion in 2022 in AI, including a metaverse platform.
Increased demand for cloud computing has pushed technology companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet’s Google to set up data centers across the world to speed up data transfer.
Read more: Second edition of LEAP technology conference opens in Saudi Arabia
-
LEAP 2023: Second edition of major tech conference to take place in RiyadhThe second edition of a major technology conference is taking place in Riyadh next month, with a star-studded lineup of guest speakers.For the latest ... Technology
-
Second edition of LEAP technology conference opens in Saudi ArabiaThe second edition of a major technology conference has opened in Riyadh, with representatives from companies including Snap, Aramco, and Zoom due to ... Technology
-
LEAP 2022: Huawei announces plans to build new cloud region in Saudi ArabiaHuawei has announced on Tuesday that it would soon build a cloud region in Saudi Arabia. The hosting of the Huawei Cloud region in the Middle East ... Technology
-
Saudi Arabia’s Reforms: A quantum administrative, social, and judicial leapIndeed, Saudi Arabia's comprehensive development ecosystem required the introduction of major legislative reforms. The assessment of the status quo ... In Translation