Saudi Arabia’s Reforms: A quantum administrative, social, and judicial leap

Indeed, Saudi Arabia's comprehensive development ecosystem required the introduction of major legislative reforms. The assessment of the status quo and the study of global best practices provided sufficient grounds that allowed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to announce the new laws and reforms.

Indeed, this constitutes a quantum administrative, social and judicial leap that would codify laws, achieve transparency, and consolidate the principles of an institution-based state.

The introduction of these laws aimed at reforming the Kingdom’s legislative environment is just one chapter of the journey of achieving change that leads to development. Hence, reforming the legislative environment constitutes a very important step that aims to eliminate judicial discrepancies and biases and reduce the duration of litigation. Based on such an assessment, development efforts have been undertaken to achieve critical institutional objectives, including improving the efficiency of laws, promoting the principles of integrity, justice, social development, and human rights, and improving family affairs laws.

Furthermore, this legislative environment constitutes one of the most important pillars in building the principles of an institution-based state, thus ensuring security, stability, and a dignified life for all.

The Saudi Minister of Justice recently stated that the new judicial reforms give the family its rightful share through the Personal Status Law. The Law details all family-related provisions in such a manner that would contribute to enhancing the position of families in society, strengthening family ties, and looking after the interests of children and protecting them from conflicts.

Such a qualitative development of specialized legislation - coupled with the achievement of its humanitarian, administrative and judicial objectives, including the enhancement of the efficiency levels of civil services and confidence in applicable procedures, is an important pillar in the development ecosystem. However, it requires competent authorities to hold meetings, press conferences and workshops, and to communicate with the public to further clarify and answer all relevant questions and provide all the required details on this major step taken towards development.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet al-Riyadh.

