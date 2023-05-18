Amazon’s cloud unit to invest $13 billion, over 100,000 jobs in India by 2030
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Thursday it plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($13 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to an ever-growing demand.
The latest investment will be used to build its cloud infrastructure in India, and it will support over 100,000 full- time jobs annually, AWS said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The company runs two data centers in the Indian subcontinent - one in Mumbai which was launched in 2016, and another in Hyderabad, started in 2022.
AWS’s total planned investment in India adds up to about $16.4 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement.
The cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
Amazon’s cloud division has been investing in regions across the world to provide seamless connectivity. Earlier this year it said it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037.
Read more:
Amazon jolts investors with talk of cloud growth slowdown
India’s antitrust law revamp to target mega deals overseas by Big Tech firms
Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in US for new data centers
-
Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in US for new data centersOfficials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers ... World News
-
Disney, Amazon, META: Firms across the US slash jobsUS companies from Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co to Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are slashing thousands of jobs ... Economy
-
Amazon jolts investors with talk of cloud growth slowdownAmazon.com Inc. warned that growth in its cloud computing division is continuing to cool, dashing hopes that the company’s most profitable division ... Technology