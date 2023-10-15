World’s largest start-up show in Expand North Star 2023 kicks off Dubai

Expand North Star, the world’s largest start-up show, opened in Dubai Harbour on Sunday, it’s largest ever edition featuring more than 1,800 start-ups from 100 countries looking to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers.

Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star takes place from October, 15-18, 2023, at the Middle East’s biggest superyacht hub, where more than 1,000 investors with a combined total of over $1 trillion under management are ramping up the start-up investor momentum in one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse scale-up ecosystems.



Expand North Star is the powerhouse start-up show of GITEX GLOBAL, the world largest tech event, which opens on Monday (October 16) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



The blockbuster duo, organized by DWTC, comprise a combined 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space, a 40 percent increase over the previous year, inviting the world to the year’s most anticipated dialogue and deep scrutiny into a new tech paradigm experimenting in AI, the cloud, Web 3.0, and a sustainable digital economy.

Expand North Star 2023 features AI Monday, showcasing fast-scaling AI startups; India Central, the biggest gathering of over 200 plus Indian startups ever assembled outside of the country; as well as Asia Fast 100 and Africa Fast 100, the event’s largest showcases that bring together 100 leading startups from each continent for nearly a week-long program of conferences, networking, and dedicated pitch competitions.

The gathering of next-gen companies also features three themed sub-events targeting specific sectors: Fintech Surge, the Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.



Expand North Star will also culminate with the Supernova Challenge. The prestigious pitch competition offers a prize fund of $200,000, further enhancing the appeal of this unmissable event.

