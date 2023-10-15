World’s largest start-up show in Expand North Star 2023 kicks off Dubai
Expand North Star, the world’s largest start-up show, opened in Dubai Harbour on Sunday, it’s largest ever edition featuring more than 1,800 start-ups from 100 countries looking to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers.
Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star takes place from October, 15-18, 2023, at the Middle East’s biggest superyacht hub, where more than 1,000 investors with a combined total of over $1 trillion under management are ramping up the start-up investor momentum in one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse scale-up ecosystems.
Expand North Star is the powerhouse start-up show of GITEX GLOBAL, the world largest tech event, which opens on Monday (October 16) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
The blockbuster duo, organized by DWTC, comprise a combined 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space, a 40 percent increase over the previous year, inviting the world to the year’s most anticipated dialogue and deep scrutiny into a new tech paradigm experimenting in AI, the cloud, Web 3.0, and a sustainable digital economy.
Expand North Star 2023 features AI Monday, showcasing fast-scaling AI startups; India Central, the biggest gathering of over 200 plus Indian startups ever assembled outside of the country; as well as Asia Fast 100 and Africa Fast 100, the event’s largest showcases that bring together 100 leading startups from each continent for nearly a week-long program of conferences, networking, and dedicated pitch competitions.
The gathering of next-gen companies also features three themed sub-events targeting specific sectors: Fintech Surge, the Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.
Expand North Star will also culminate with the Supernova Challenge. The prestigious pitch competition offers a prize fund of $200,000, further enhancing the appeal of this unmissable event.
Read more:
Non-oil focus fuels optimism for Saudi, UAE startups, investors amid global slump
Coaching programs, government funding fueling UAE startups
Dubai Chamber launches new training academy to immerse digital startups in metaverse
