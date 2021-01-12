Coronavirus: UAE reports jump in cases up to 3,243, highest since outbreak started

The UAE reported 3,243 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day new COVID-19 cases ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health's data for Tuesday showed.

This was a sharp increase from the 2,404 cases reported a day prior.

The ministry also reported 2,195 recoveries and six deaths over the past 24 hours. The UAE's COVID-19 tally currently stood at 236,225 confirmed cases, 210,561 recovered patients, and 717 deaths.

"The vaccine is considered as one of the most important solutions available to reduce the impact of the disease and the severity of its spread," officials said during the UAE's government media breifing on Tuesday.

"National and local efforts have been combined to provide the vaccine through increasing the number of health centers in the UAE to more than 150 medical centers, spread across the UAE."

The UAE had announced in December opening several locations where residents and nationals could receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily. Initially launched in the capital Abu Dhabi, the campaign was extended to include all of the country's emirates. Dubai began on December 23 the free vaccination campaign using Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the UAE has delivered 108,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, to reach 1,275,652 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 12.9 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.

