Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a video posted to Twitter. (Screengrab)
A file photo shows Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a video posted to Twitter during his stay in Germany for medical treatment in October, 2020. (Screengrab)
Reuters

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday successfully underwent surgery on his foot to address complications resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

The surgery, details of which were not specified, was carried out in Germany, where he had spent more than two months for treatment of COVID-19, returning home in December.

Elected in December 2019, Tebboune, 75, has promised political and economic reforms following mass protests that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after two decades in power.

Tebboune late last month signed this year’s budget law and a decree paving the way for the implementation of an amendment to the constitution that was approved in a referendum in November.

