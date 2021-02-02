Saudi Arabia reports 200 pct increase in coronavirus cases in Jan: Spokesman

Saudi Arabia detected a 200 percent increase in coronavirus cases during the past few weeks, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health Spokesman said on Monday.
“We observed a rise [in coronavirus infections] in most regions of the Kingdom. During the past weeks, we noticed a return to the upward trend, with a 200 percent increase from the lowest point we recorded in the first week of January,” state TV cited the spokesman as saying.
On Monday, the Kingdom reported 255 new confirmed cases, brining the total up to 368,329 cases, and four new deaths, raising the death toll up to 6,379.
Saudi Arabia recently reported a surge in coronavirus cases. The Kingdom’s daily infections had dropped down to double digits at the end of the first week of January before starting an upward trajectory.
The Ministry of Health attributed the rise in infections to violations of precautionary measures during social gatherings.
Spokesman Mohammed al-Abdulaali said on Sunday more than 75 percent of the coronavirus cases detected in January were due to people attending large social gatherings and violating precautionary measures such as distancing and wearing masks.
Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah warned the public against non-compliance to precautionary measures as it might force the authorities to impose a second lockdown across the Kingdom.
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 23:05 - GMT 20:05