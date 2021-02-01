Saudi Arabia reports 255 COVID-19 cases, 266 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 255 new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health announced, bringing the total number of cases to 368,329.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The death toll rose by four to 6,379.
The Kingdom recorded 266 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 359,839.
The number of active COVID-19 cases is 2,111 in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said, 371 of which are critical cases.
Saudi Arabia could implement further COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with preventative measures, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Sunday amid a spike in cases.
The Kingdom had extended the travel ban for its citizens, and will reopen its air, land, sea on May 17, instead of March 31, as a coronavirus countermeasure, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.
Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49