Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 261 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 261 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 368,074, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 274 to 359,573, while the death toll rose by three to 6,375.

There are 2,126 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 362 of which are critical cases.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 93 COVID-19 cases Sunday, while the Eastern Province had 53 new cases, and Mecca had 49.

Saudi Arabia could implement further COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with preventative measures, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Sunday amid a spike in cases.

“We saw a significant and continuous increase in the number of coronavirus cases recently [caused by] gatherings of all kinds, if the laxity of gatherings continues and preventative measures are not implemented then we will enter the dangers of a second wave,” the minister warned in a video message

Last Update: Sunday, 31 January 2021 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46