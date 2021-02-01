Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,730 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Monday reported 2,730 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 306,339, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The country also reported 4,452 recoveries, bringing the total to 281,410.

"الصحة" تجري 127,572 فحصا ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 2,730 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد و4,452 حالة شفاء و9 حالات وفاة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية #وام pic.twitter.com/Sk1eUJPya4 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) February 1, 2021

The death toll in the UAE rose by nine to 859.

WAM reported that 127,572 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi have updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from February 1, according to an official statement.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

