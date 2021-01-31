Coronavirus: UAE reports decrease in cases with 2,948 COVID-19 infections

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases with 2,948 new infections, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE is 303,609.

The number of recoveries rose by 4,189 to 276,958. The death toll rose by 12 to 850.

"الصحة" تُجري 184,260 فحصاً ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 2,948 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا المستجد و 4,189 حالة شفاء، و 12 حالة وفاة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.#وام pic.twitter.com/P4vSbMbHwn — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) January 31, 2021

Authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi have updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from February 1, according to an official statement.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

More than 3 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, as the country intensifies its vaccination campaign amid a surge of infections, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

