Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday: Minister

The Palestinians will receive 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, enough to cover 5,000 people, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told Voice of Palestine radio.
The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, launched a vaccination campaign on Tuesday after a small delivery of doses from Israel.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to an analysis published in The Lancet on Tuesday that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.
Last month, the Palestinian health ministry approved the main Russian vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, for use in Palestinian self-ruled territory, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said.
