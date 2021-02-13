.
South Africa to reopen 20 land borders to normal travel after COVID-19 restrictions

A queue of cars at the Maseru Bridge border post between Lesotho and South Africa on March 24, 2020, after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Molise Molise/AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

South Africa will reopen 20 of its land borders to allow normal travel after restrictions were implemented to control rising COVID-19 infections last month, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said land borders, including those with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana, would reopen after being closed on Jan. 11.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, with more than 1.4 million cases and over 47,000 deaths.

