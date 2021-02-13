South Africa will reopen 20 of its land borders to allow normal travel after restrictions were implemented to control rising COVID-19 infections last month, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said land borders, including those with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana, would reopen after being closed on Jan. 11.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, with more than 1.4 million cases and over 47,000 deaths.

