The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the chief of the food and drugs agency Rolando Enrique Domingo told a briefing on Monday.

The Chinese company’s vaccines are the third candidate to get Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the Southeast Asian nation of over 108 million.

