UAE experiences one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

A security man takes temperature of a woman amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Dubai International Airport, UAE April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A security man takes temperature of a woman amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Dubai International Airport, UAE April 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,498 new coronavirus cases, 2,478 recoveries and 16 deaths within the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

According to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the number of currently active COVID-19 cases rose to 6,425.

The increase in COVID-related deaths brings the country’s death toll to 1,198.

Compared to Thursday’s numbers, the UAE experienced a sharp one-day spike in new cases. However, the number of recoveries continues to rise and is now at a total of 385,160.

The country has been putting in a great deal of effort into their vaccination program with over 5.8 million administered vaccine doses, they will surely be on par with reaching their target of vaccinating half the population by March 2021.

