Pfizer to deliver 200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Q2: EU Commission

A health worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Berlin

The European Union will receive a total of over 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer in the second quarter, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The amount includes 10 million jabs which were originally supposed to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters only, according to a statement.

“These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in quarter 2 up to over 200 million,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“This is very good news. It gives member states room to maneuver and possibly fill gaps in deliveries,” she added.
