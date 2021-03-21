.
.
.
.
Language

AstraZeneca says no pork in vaccine after Indonesian council claims dose is ‘haram’

Vials labelled AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo. (Reuters)
Vials labelled AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AstraZeneca says no pork in vaccine after Indonesian council claims dose is ‘haram’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jakarta 

Published: Updated:

AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is “haram” because the manufacturing process uses “trypsin from the pork pancreas.”

Still, the council approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use given the pandemic emergency.

But AstraZeneca Indonesia spokesman Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: “At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products.”

The council and the country’s food and drug agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesian authorities on Friday approved the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reviewing reports that it had caused blood clots among some recipients in Europe.

Indonesia is grappling with one of th worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday.

Read more:

Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots, cerebral hemorrhage after AstraZeneca shot

WHO gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine and its ‘tremendous potential’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Iranian ex-president Khatami under fire for expressing regret in New Year message Iranian ex-president Khatami under fire for expressing regret in New Year message
Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
One hundred migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers One hundred migrants picked up off Libyan coast by Ocean Viking rescuers
Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit

Before you go

Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik

Explore More