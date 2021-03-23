UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID

Employees in five business sectors who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates will be required to take a PCR test every two weeks, starting on March 28, the official WAM news agency reported on Tuesday.

The categories include hotels, restaurants, transportation, health and social sector, and “individual activities” relating to laundry services, beauty salons and barbershops.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made the decision in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), according to WAM.



The new rule is “part of the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus, preserve the health of employees, and keep work environments safe,” WAM reported, citing a circular issued by Minister Nasser bin Thani al-Hamli.



The news agency also said private sector entities are urged by the ministry to “encourage their employees to get inoculated, and to coordinate with the competent authorities to ensure that their employees get an access to the vaccine doses.”





The Ministry of Health and Prevention has administered a total of 7,373,725 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of March 22.



The UAE plans to “provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus,” according to WAM.



A total of 442,226 positive cases have been confirmed in the UAE as of March 22. The death toll reached 1,455 and 424,840 people have recovered.

