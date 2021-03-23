Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors

Abu Dhabi has made it compulsory for those working in vital sectors and industries within the private sector to undergo free PCR testing every two weeks, according to a statement from health authorities.

The measure aims to enhance precautionary measures as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and protect public health, according to the announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee has approved free compulsory PCR tests every two weeks for all private sector employees in vital sectors and service industries pic.twitter.com/MuQWWfv2jC — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 22, 2021

Last month, authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from February 1.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result.

A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

