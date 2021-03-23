.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors

Aerial View of Abu Dhabi City. (Mahmoud Ghazal via iStock)

Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi has made it compulsory for those working in vital sectors and industries within the private sector to undergo free PCR testing every two weeks, according to a statement from health authorities.

The measure aims to enhance precautionary measures as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and protect public health, according to the announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month, authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from February 1.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result.

A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi updates rules on entering the emirate

Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limits capacity in malls, beaches, restaurants

UAE leadership enables organizations to navigate challenges of COVID-19: Minister

Abu Dhabi Ports becomes logistics hub for distribution, storage of COVID-19 vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

Saudi Arabia proposes new peace plan to end Yemen war: FM Saudi Arabia proposes new peace plan to end Yemen war: FM
UAE-Saudi relations: An exemplary paradigm standing on solid, sincere foundations UAE-Saudi relations: An exemplary paradigm standing on solid, sincere foundations
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks
Saudi peace initiative for Yemen in line with previous plans: Vice Defense Minister Saudi peace initiative for Yemen in line with previous plans: Vice Defense Minister
Israel, New Zealand OK sale of nasal spray that could prevent COVID-19 transmission Israel, New Zealand OK sale of nasal spray that could prevent COVID-19 transmission

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More