Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: al-Sudais

The General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque advised Muslims to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures when coming to the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Medina, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Sudais said that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and that people must cooperate with the authorities and adhere to preventive measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Al-Sudais advised all those wishing to visit the Two Holy Mosques to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow the precautionary measures, including wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Muslim worshippers performed on Monday night the first Taraweeh prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan, while social distancing as a coronavirus precaution.

“Only immunized individuals who applied for and received a permit through the Tawakkalna application were allowed into the mosque to perform Taraweeh,” Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has decided to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to 50,000 Umrah performers and 100,000 worshippers per day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for those who are vaccinated, according to SPA.

