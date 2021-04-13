.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: al-Sudais

Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: al-Sudais

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque advised Muslims to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures when coming to the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Medina, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Sudais said that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and that people must cooperate with the authorities and adhere to preventive measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Al-Sudais advised all those wishing to visit the Two Holy Mosques to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow the precautionary measures, including wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Muslim worshippers performed on Monday night the first Taraweeh prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan, while social distancing as a coronavirus precaution.

“Only immunized individuals who applied for and received a permit through the Tawakkalna application were allowed into the mosque to perform Taraweeh,” Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has decided to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to 50,000 Umrah performers and 100,000 worshippers per day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for those who are vaccinated, according to SPA.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday

Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’ Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
Colorful decorations up in Jerusalem as Palestinians prepare amid COVID for Ramadan Colorful decorations up in Jerusalem as Palestinians prepare amid COVID for Ramadan
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More