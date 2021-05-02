.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

Aerial View of Abu Dhabi City. (Mahmoud Ghazal via iStock)
Aerial View of Abu Dhabi City. (Mahmoud Ghazal via iStock)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s total death toll has now reached 1,593, while a total of 523,795 cases have been reported.

A mass inoculation program has seen 10,609,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the UAE, meaning that more doses have been administered than there are people living in the country.

China’s Sinopharm provides the UAE’s most widely-used vaccine that is now produced in the emirates of Ras al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s, Astrazeneca’s, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are also available.

Read more:

No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study

Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Saudi Arabia’s VAT expected to decrease to five percent Saudi Arabia’s VAT expected to decrease to five percent
Indian scientists flag COVID-19 mutations that could ‘evade immune response’ Indian scientists flag COVID-19 mutations that could ‘evade immune response’
Toughest issues still unresolved in Iran Nuclear JCPOA talks: Sources Toughest issues still unresolved in Iran Nuclear JCPOA talks: Sources
Saudi Arabia has provided 9.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister Saudi Arabia has provided 9.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
Two people shot dead in Wisconsin casino; gunman killed: Police Two people shot dead in Wisconsin casino; gunman killed: Police
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More