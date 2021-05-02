UAE reports 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The country’s total death toll has now reached 1,593, while a total of 523,795 cases have been reported.

A mass inoculation program has seen 10,609,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the UAE, meaning that more doses have been administered than there are people living in the country.

China’s Sinopharm provides the UAE’s most widely-used vaccine that is now produced in the emirates of Ras al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s, Astrazeneca’s, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are also available.

