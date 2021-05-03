.
UAE reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

A general view shows the musical fountain in front of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,769 recoveries and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Monday.

The country’s health authorities conducted 156,940 coronavirus tests to determine Monday’s numbers.

The UAE’s active cases have mounted to 17,951 and the total recoveries to 506,020, NCEMA figures suggested. The country’s death toll increased to 1,596 and COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 525,567.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s vaccination drive has been steady, with over 10.6 million doses already administered.

