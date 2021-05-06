.
.
.
.
Language

EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries who’s citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Reopening to Israeli tourists comes as the EU is moving to ease its current blanket ban on non-essential travel from foreign countries, with only a handful of exceptions, including New Zealand and Australia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

EU ready to ‘discuss’ COVID-19 vaccine patient waivers

EU executive says vaccinated foreign travelers should be allowed to visit Europe

Europe medicines watchdog begins review of China’s Sinovac vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
French mother shot, burned alive by husband: Police French mother shot, burned alive by husband: Police
Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region
Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above
UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties
Debris from China space rocket likely to fall in international waters: Global Times Debris from China space rocket likely to fall in international waters: Global Times
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More