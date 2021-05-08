.
Egypt to test visitors from countries with COVID-19 variants on arrival

Egyptian Quarantine Authority employees prepare to scan body temperature for incoming travelers at Cairo International Airport to detect coronavirus. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Egypt will require all visitors arriving from “countries where variants of the virus have appeared” to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival, its health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement did not specify the countries from which passengers would take the 15-minute DNA test, called ID NOW.

Egypt’s new coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in recent weeks. On Saturday it reported 1,125 new cases and 65 deaths, although experts say that reflects only a fraction of total cases.

In a statement on Saturday, Egypt’s tourism ministry clarified that restaurants and coffee shops attached to hotels were exempt from a recent decree that such outlets as well as malls and stores would close at 9 p.m. local time (GMT +2) in order to not affect tourism.

