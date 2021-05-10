UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

The United Arab Emirates suspended entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The decision goes into effect on Wednesday, May 12, “with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for these countries.”

UAE citizens, those on diplomatic missions accredited by the four countries, official delegations, those traveling on business planes, and golden visa holders are exempt from the new rules.

Those exempt will be required to quarantine for 10 days upon and must undergo a PCR test at the airport upon arrival. Further PCR tests are required on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country, the NCEMA added in its statement.

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021

“Travelers coming the four countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE,” the authority said.

Meanwhile, cargo flights will continue to operate. Also, flights transporting passengers from the UAE to the four countries will be allowed.

Last month, the UAE announced a ban on entry from India as a precaution against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Dubai carrier Emirates to ship COVID-19 aid to India for free

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19

UAE reports drop in new daily COVID-19 cases