UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

A tourist checks her phone as she wait to get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport. (AFP)
A tourist checks her phone as she wait to get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates suspended entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The decision goes into effect on Wednesday, May 12, “with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for these countries.”

UAE citizens, those on diplomatic missions accredited by the four countries, official delegations, those traveling on business planes, and golden visa holders are exempt from the new rules.

Those exempt will be required to quarantine for 10 days upon and must undergo a PCR test at the airport upon arrival. Further PCR tests are required on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country, the NCEMA added in its statement.

“Travelers coming the four countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE,” the authority said.

Meanwhile, cargo flights will continue to operate. Also, flights transporting passengers from the UAE to the four countries will be allowed.

Last month, the UAE announced a ban on entry from India as a precaution against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant of the coronavirus.

